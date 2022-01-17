Sunday 11 January 2026

US eosinophilic esophagitis market set to be worth $1.5 billion by 2030

Biotechnology
17 January 2022
The US eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) market, valued at $156.7 million in 2020, is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.7%, to reach $1.5 billion by 2030.

However, despite this impressive growth rate, low diagnosis rates caused by limited disease awareness will continue to keep the diagnosis cases at a low rate, says data and analytics company GlobalData.

EoE is defined as a chronic, immune-mediated, atopic inflammatory condition of the esophagus, recognized over the past two decades. In EoE, eosinophils infiltrate the esophagus, contributing to tissue damage and chronic inflammation. The condition is diagnosed by histologic analysis of ≥15 eosinophils per high power field (eos/hpf) in one or more esophageal biopsy specimens and exclusion of pathologic gastrointestinal reflux disease (GERD). EoE symptoms are similar to GERD, which is why the two conditions were thought to be the same for so long. The key to diagnosing EoE is that patients with EoE do not improve with GERD medications.

