US FDA accepts Merck & Co's BLA ragweed pollen allergy immunotherapy

US pharma giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) revealed yesterday (May 8) that the Biologics License Application (BLA) for its investigational ragweed pollen (Ambrosia artemisiifolia) sublingual allergy immunotherapy tablet has been accepted for review by the US Food and Drug Administration.

Earlier this year, the FDA had also accepted the BLA for Merck’s investigational Timothy grass pollen (Phleum pratense) sublingual allergy immunotherapy tablet (The Pharma Letter March 27). Merck expects the FDA’s review for both to be completed in the first half of 2014.