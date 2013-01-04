US FDA approves Merck KGaA's Rebif Rebidose

German drug major Merck KGaA’s (MRK: DE) US subsidiary EMD Serono and pharma behemoth Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) yesterday announced that the US Food and Drug Administration approved Rebif Rebidose (interferon beta-1a), a single-use auto-injector for the self-administration of Rebif, a disease-modifying drug used to treat relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (MS).
Pfizer gained co-promotion rights for Rebif in the USA in 2002, under a deal which included a $200 million upfront payment to Merck. The drug generated sales of 1.69 billion euros ($2.23 billion) in 2011, some 46% of which came from North America.
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