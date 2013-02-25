US FDA approves Roche's late-stage breast cancer drug Kadcyla

The US Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Kadcyla (ado-trastuzumab emtansine), a new therapy for patients with HER2-positive, late-stage (metastatic) breast cancer, developed by Genentech, the US biotech subsidiary of Swiss drug major Roche (ROG: SIX).

Kadcyla, which has also been filed for approval in the Euroopean Union and Japan (The Pharma Letter January 30), is intended for patients who were previously treated with trastuzumab, another anti-HER2 therapy, and taxanes, a class of chemotherapy drugs commonly used for the treatment of breast cancer.