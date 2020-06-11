Sunday 11 January 2026

US FDA approves updated Novartis Beovu label to reflect safety data

Biotechnology
11 June 2020
novartis-eye-big

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved a label update for Beovu (brolucizumab) to include additional safety information regarding retinal vasculitis and retinal vascular occlusion, says Swiss pharm giant Novartis (NOVN: VX), whose share were down 1.4% at 82.52 Swiss francs by late morning today.

This approval follows Novartis’ announcement that it would pursue worldwide label updates after a review and further characterization of rare post-marketing safety events reported to Novartis. This is one of many efforts Novartis is taking to help physicians to make informed decisions on the use of Beovu, including the establishment of a fully dedicated internal team collaborating with top global experts (a coalition) to examine the root causes, risk factors, mitigation and potential treatment protocols.

The update to the US label includes the addition of a sub-section dedicated to retinal vasculitis and/or retinal vascular occlusion under ‘Warnings and Precautions’ (section 5). It also specifies that these adverse reactions are part of a spectrum of intraocular inflammation rates from the Phase III HAWK & HARRIER trials.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
NICE final guidance backs novel eye treatment Beovu
3 February 2021
Biotechnology
Eylea sales to be threatened as brolucizumab gains traction, says analyst
17 August 2018
Biotechnology
Novartis looks to favorable dosing regimen for edge in wet AMD
16 April 2019
Biotechnology
Niche approval augments progress for Ilaris
17 June 2020


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze