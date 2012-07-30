US FDA clears Amarin's Vascepa, a competitor for Lovaza

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved biotech firm Amarin’s (Nasdaq: AMRN) Vascepa (icosapent ethyl) capsules (formerly known as AMR101) as an adjunct to diet to reduce triglyceride (TG) levels in adult patients with severe (TG greater than or equal to 500mg/dL) hypertriglyceridemia (very high triglycerides).
Amarin submitted the New Drug Application for the use of Vascepa in this indication in September 2011. The drug will compete with GlaxoSmithKline’s (LSE: GSK) Lovaza (omega-3-acid ethyl esters), which generated second-quarter sales of £157 million ($245 million) for the US pharma giant.
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