US FDA clears Amarin's Vascepa, a competitor for Lovaza

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved biotech firm Amarin’s (Nasdaq: AMRN) Vascepa (icosapent ethyl) capsules (formerly known as AMR101) as an adjunct to diet to reduce triglyceride (TG) levels in adult patients with severe (TG greater than or equal to 500mg/dL) hypertriglyceridemia (very high triglycerides).

Amarin submitted the New Drug Application for the use of Vascepa in this indication in September 2011. The drug will compete with GlaxoSmithKline’s (LSE: GSK) Lovaza (omega-3-acid ethyl esters), which generated second-quarter sales of £157 million ($245 million) for the US pharma giant.