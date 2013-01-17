US FDA considering alternative drug approval pathway

Earlier this week, the US Food and Drug Administration announced that it will hold a public hearing to obtain input on a potential new pathway to expedite the development of drugs and biological products for serious or life-threatening conditions that would address an unmet medical need, notes Alexander Varond, writing on the Hyman, Phelps & McNamara (HP&M) FDA Law Blog.
The new pathway would be used to approve drugs studied in well-defined subpopulations of patients with more serious manifestations of a condition. By focusing on patients with more serious manifestations of a condition, the pathway opens the door to the use of smaller and faster clinical trials. This approach was recently outlined in the FDA’s draft guidance entitled “Enrichment Strategies for Clinical Trials to Support Approval of Human Drugs and Biological Products.” The FDA notes that, by focusing on obtaining approval in well-defined, sicker subpopulations, the risk-benefit considerations may favor approval compared with trials that aim for approval in broader groups of patients with wide ranges of clinical manifestations. The potential new approval pathway could also help reduce the development of resistance to antibacterial drugs by limiting their use to certain patients, says Mr Varond.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze