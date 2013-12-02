US FDA delays Alprolix approval

The US Food and Drug Administration (has extended the initial Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date for the review of US biotech firm Biogen Idec’s (Nasdaq: BIIB) Biologics License Application (BLA) for Alprolix (recombinant factor IX Fc fusion protein).
Alprolix, which is under development with Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (STO: SOBI), is Biogen’s investigational long-lasting recombinant factor IX Fc fusion protein candidate for hemophilia B. The PDUFA date has been extended by three months, which is the standard extension period, the company noted.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze