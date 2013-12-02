US FDA delays Alprolix approval

The US Food and Drug Administration (has extended the initial Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date for the review of US biotech firm Biogen Idec’s (Nasdaq: BIIB) Biologics License Application (BLA) for Alprolix (recombinant factor IX Fc fusion protein).

Alprolix, which is under development with Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (STO: SOBI), is Biogen’s investigational long-lasting recombinant factor IX Fc fusion protein candidate for hemophilia B. The PDUFA date has been extended by three months, which is the standard extension period, the company noted.