Friday 9 January 2026

US FDA delays approval of Gilead's elvitegravir and cobicistat for HIV

Biotechnology
30 April 2013

US antiviral drug specialists Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) says it has received Complete Response Letters from the US Food and Drug Administration for its New Drug Applications for elvitegravir and cobicistat for use as part of HIV treatment regimens. Gilead’s shares, which have almost doubled in the past 12 months, dipped less than 1% to $51.09 by close of New York trading yesterday (April 29) following the announcement.

In its communications, the FDA states that it cannot approve the applications in their current forms. The letters note that, during recent inspections, deficiencies in documentation and validation of certain quality testing procedures and methods were observed. Gilead is working with the FDA to address the questions raised in the CRL and move the applications forward.

Elvitegravir and cobicistat are also components of Gilead's once-daily single tablet HIV-1 regimen Stribild (elvitegravir 150mg/cobicistat 150mg/emtricitabine 200g/tenofovir disoproxil fumarate 300mg), which was approved by the FDA last year (The Pharma Letter August 22, 2012, for treatment-naive adults. This regulatory action does not affect the marketing authorization or continued use of Stribild, the company said.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Biotechnology

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze