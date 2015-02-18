US FDA expands use of Celgene’s Revlimid

US biotech firm Celgene (Nasdaq: CELG) revealed that the US Food and Drug Administration has expanded the existing indication for Revlimid (lenalidomide) in combination with dexamethasone to include patients newly-diagnosed with multiple myeloma (NDMM).
Revlimid plus dexamethasone was previously approved in June 2006 for use in multiple myeloma patients who have received at least one prior therapy. Full-year 2014 sales of Revlimid, Celgene’s leading drug, grew 156% to $4.98 billion
“The approval of Revlimid as an option for use in all patients with multiple myeloma represents a new paradigm in the management of this disease,” said Kenneth Anderson, director, Jerome Lipper Multiple Myeloma Center, Dana-Farber/Brigham and Women’s Cancer Center, adding: “We now have clinical evidence demonstrating that starting and keeping newly diagnosed multiple myeloma patients on Revlimid significantly improves progression-free survival.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze