US FDA grants "breakthrough" status for Janssen and Pharmacyclics ibrutinib

US health care giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) subsidiary Janssen Research & Development, says that the US Food and Drug Administration has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designations for the investigational oral agent ibrutinib as a monotherapy for two B-cell malignancies: in patients with relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) who have received prior therapy, and in patients with Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia (WM).

More than a year ago, Janssen executed an agreement with fellow USA-based Pharmacyclics (Nasdaq: PCYC) to jointly develop and market the anti-cancer compound, previously dubbed PCI-32765 (The Pharma Letter December 9, 2011). Under the terms of the deal, Pharmacyclics received an upfront $150 million. The company will also get up to an additional $825 million in development and regulatory milestone payments, based upon continued development, regulatory progress and approval of the product, for total potential upfront and milestone payments of $975 million. Two $50 million milestone have already been earned by Pharmacyclics.