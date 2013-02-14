Wednesday 17 June 2026

US FDA grants "breakthrough" status for Janssen and Pharmacyclics ibrutinib

Biotechnology
14 February 2013

US health care giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) subsidiary Janssen Research & Development, says that the US Food and Drug Administration has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designations for the investigational oral agent ibrutinib as a monotherapy for two B-cell malignancies: in patients with relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) who have received prior therapy, and in patients with Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia (WM).

More than a year ago, Janssen executed an agreement with fellow USA-based Pharmacyclics (Nasdaq: PCYC) to jointly develop and market the anti-cancer compound, previously dubbed PCI-32765 (The Pharma Letter December 9, 2011). Under the terms of the deal, Pharmacyclics received an upfront $150 million. The company will also get up to an additional $825 million in development and regulatory milestone payments, based upon continued development, regulatory progress and approval of the product, for total potential upfront and milestone payments of $975 million. Two $50 million milestone have already been earned by Pharmacyclics.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Protillion and Merck & Co sign AI drug discovery pact
Biotechnology
Protillion and Merck & Co sign AI drug discovery pact
16 June 2026
Biotechnology
Moderna prepares for multiple product launches
16 June 2026
Generics
Cancer drug shortage in India: platinum prices push chemo to the brink
16 June 2026
Biotechnology
Soleno Therapeutics presents new Vykat XR data at ENDO
16 June 2026
Pharmaceutical
Takeda’s oveporexton shows broader benefits in Phase III narcolepsy studies
16 June 2026
Biotechnology
Lonza licenses dual-payload ADC technology to Antharis for GI cancer programs
16 June 2026
Biotechnology
Dimerix out-licenses DMX-200 to Everest for Asian markets
16 June 2026


Company Spotlight

Protillion Biosciences
A biotechnology company developing precision immunotherapies using proprietary T-cell receptor engineering platforms to target intracellular cancer antigens for solid tumor treatment.


More Features in Biotechnology

Protillion and Merck & Co sign AI drug discovery pact
16 June 2026
Moderna prepares for multiple product launches
16 June 2026
Soleno Therapeutics presents new Vykat XR data at ENDO
16 June 2026
Lonza licenses dual-payload ADC technology to Antharis for GI cancer programs
16 June 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2026

 |  Headless Content Management with Blaze