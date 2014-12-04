Thursday 8 January 2026

US FDA grants earlier approval for Amgen’s Blincyto for rare form of lymphoblastic leukemia

Biotechnology
4 December 2014
Ahead of the anticipated decision date, the US Food and Drug Administration yesterday approved Blincyto (blinatumomab), an immunotherapy from USA-based Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN), to treat patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative precursor B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-cell ALL), an uncommon form of ALL. Amgen shares gained a modest 0.4% to $168.70 in after-hours trading.

"The FDA's breakthrough therapy designation and accelerated approval of Blincyto underscores the critical need for new treatment options for patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor ALL, who are often young adults," said Sean Harper, executive vice president of R&D at Amgen, adding: "Blincyto is the first clinical and regulatory validation of the BiTE platform, a new and innovative approach that helps the body's own immune system fight cancer."

Amgen, the world’s largest independent biotech company, acquired Blincyto through the purchase of Germany-based biotech firm Micromet for $1.16 billion in 2012. Blincyto is an example of immunotherapy, a treatment that uses certain parts of a person’s immune system to fight diseases such as cancer. Blincyto is the first approved drug that engages the body’s T-cells, a type of white blood cell or lymphocyte, to destroy leukemia cells. The drug acts as a connector between a protein called CD19, which is found on the surface of most B-cell lymphoblasts, and CD3, a protein on T-cell lymphocytes. It is intended for patients whose cancer returned after treatment (relapsed) or did not respond to previous treatment (refractory).

