US FDA green lights two JAK inhibitors for atopic dermatitis

Having cast a shadow over the safety of the JAK inhibitor class of drugs in September last year, and delayed clearance of new drugs, on Friday the US Food and Drug Administration approved not one, but two new medicines in the category: Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) Cibinqo (abrocitinib) and AbbVie’s (NYSE: ABBV) Rinvoq (upadacitinib).
Also, last month the regulator added its strictest warning labels to Pfizer and AbbVie’s drugs, as well as Eli Lilly’s (NYSE: LLY) Olumiant (baricitinib), which is still under FDA review for atopic dermatitis. The new approvals carry strong label warnings.
Cibinqo is approved for the treatment of adults living with refractory, moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) whose disease is not adequately controlled with other systemic drug products, including biologics, or when use of those therapies is inadvisable.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze