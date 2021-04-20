US FDA pauses work on Anixa's novel CAR-T cell candidate

Anixa Biosciences (Nasdaq: ANIX) has been subjected to a clinical trial hold for a CAR-T cell therapy being developed in partnership with the Moffitt Cancer Center (MCC).

Shares in the company, which is focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer and infectious diseases, fell over 10% following the announcement.

The study under the Investigational New Drug (IND) application has been stopped pending submission of additional information requested by the Food and Drug Administration.