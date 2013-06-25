Friday 9 January 2026

US FDA puts partial clinical hold on Cell Thera's blood cancer drug tosedostat trial

Biotechnology
25 June 2013

US biotech firm Cell Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CTIC) revealed this week in a filing with the Securities Exchange Commission that, on June 17, 2013, the US Food and Drug Administration notified the company that a partial clinical hold has been placed on tosedostat (IND 075503), its aminopeptidase inhibitor under development for the treatment of blood-related cancers. Myocarditis - an inflammation of heart muscle. Cell Thera’s shares reacted with an initial fall of 11% $1.09, but rebounded to $1.13 Tuesday before markets opened.

A partial clinical hold is a delay or suspension of only part of the clinical work requested under the Investigational New Drug application (eg, a specific protocol or part of a protocol is not allowed to proceed; however, other protocols or parts of the protocol are allowed to proceed under the IND). Under the partial clinical hold, the company may not enter new patients onto any of the ongoing tosedostat protocols until agreement is reached with the FDA.

Decision result of a patient death

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Biotechnology

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze