US FY 2014 budget continues push to curb patent settlements, shorten biologics exclusivity; a lawyer's view

At first look, the US Food and Drug Administration appears to have fared rather well under President Barack Obama’s recent Fiscal 2014 Budget proposals (The Pharma Letter April 11), with an additional $821,453,000 in total funding, notes Kurt Karst, writing on law firm Hyman, Phelps & McNamara’s FDA Law Blog.
However, he notes, most of the increase is due to new user fee revenue, making the increase a bit of an illusion. In previous budgets the Obama Administration has proposed a ban on drug patent settlement agreements (an issue that the US Supreme Court is currently considering), as well as shortening the 12-year period of reference product exclusivity for brand-name biological products created by the Biologics Price Competition and Innovation Act of 2009 (BPCIA). These topics are both address in the latest budget proposal
According to the Obama Administration, banning drug patent settlement agreements and shaving five years off of reference product exclusivity (from 12 years to seven years) will save US taxpayers $14.28 billion between 2014 and 2023.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze