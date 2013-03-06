US gastroenterologists increasingly using biologics to treat Crohn's patients in remission

Although there have been no significant changes with regard to biologic treatment and Crohn's disease (CD) patients with active disease since 2012, surveyed US gastroenterologist in data indicate a significant 43% increase in biologic treatment among CD patients in remission since 2012, suggesting that biologic agents are increasingly prescribed to maintain the state of remission, according to a new report from BioTrends Research, a unit of advisory firm Decision Resources.

The increase in biologic share among the CD patients in remission is most likely at the cost of 5-ASA treatment, which has experienced a 15% decline during the same time period, according to the surveyed gastroenterologists. Furthermore, Abbott's adalimumab (Humira, now part of spin-out company AbbVie’s portfolio) and UCB's certolizumab (Cimzia) are driving the escalation of biologic treatment among the remission population, with both agents experiencing significant patient share growth in this group over the past year.