US House of Representatives passes the American Research & Competitiveness Act

By a vote of 274 to 131, US House of Representatives passed legislation (the American Research and Competitiveness Act; HR 4438), which increase and make permanent the R&D tax credit. HR 4438 would increase the tax credit to 20% from the 14% credit which expired last year. The bill will now go to the US Senate.
Congressional budget analysts estimate the government would lose about $156 billion in revenue over 10 years under the House bill (HR 4438), which does not include any offsets to recover the tax credit’s cost.
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