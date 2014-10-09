US orphan designation for DNAtrix’ DNX-2401 in malignant glioma

US privately-held oncolytic virus expert DNAtrix says that the US Food and Drug Administration has granted Orphan Drug Designation for DNX-2401, a conditionally-replicative oncolytic adenovirus for malignant glioma.

Glioma is the most common form of primary brain cancer, the treatment of which remains a significant unmet medical need. Under the designation, companies are provided with development and commercial incentives for designated compounds. The company’s DNX-2401 program has already been granted fast track status.

Clinical trials indicate DNX-2401 could be an important treatment option