US payers have more faith in biosimilars from multinationals

US payer’s trust in specific biosimilar manufacturers could dictate which companies will be most successful in the future biosimilar market, according to the latest findings of BioTrends Research, a unit of Decision Resources.
The Biosimilars Advisory Service report, titled US and EU Payer Perspectives, finds that, when considering various types of potential biosimilar manufacturers, a greater proportion of surveyed US payers place a high level of trust in large pharmaceutical companies with biologics and/or biosimilars experience compared with non-pharmaceutical companies or emerging market companies. Not only are biosimilars that are developed by well-trusted companies significantly more likely to be reimbursed, but they are also more likely to encounter significantly fewer reimbursement restrictions than the branded agent.
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