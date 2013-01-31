US pharma organizations work together to foster supply chain security and integrity

The 100th meeting of the USA-based National Conference of Pharmaceutical Organizations (NCPO) – consisting of US pharma, biotech and generic trade groups, as well as pharmacy and other health care groups - resolved that the member organizations will work together to help further secure the pharmaceutical supply chain.
“Supply chain issues go to the very safety of the medicines that all Americans rely on for the health of their families,” said John Castellani, president and chief executive of the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) and chairman of the NCPO meeting, adding: “It is our responsibility to do everything we can together so that patients and their families know that the medicines they take are safe.”
The NCPO discussions on pharmaceutical supply chain security centered around three areas: product tracing, Internet sales, and disposal of unused medicines. The NCPO organizations agreed to key principles in each area.
