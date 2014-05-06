US priority review for Astellas and Medivation’s sNDA for prostate cancer

Japanese drug major Astellas (TYO: 4503) US subsidiary and Medivation (Nasdaq: MDVN) revealed that the US Food and Drug Administration has accepted for filing the supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to extend the indication for Xtandi (enzalutamide) for treatment naive men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

This sNDA application was granted Priority Review designation with a stated FDA Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) review date of September 18, 2014. Xtandi is currently approved for the treatment of patients with mCRPC who have previously received docetaxel chemotherapy.