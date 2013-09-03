US regenerative medicine market to increase at a CAGR of 15.8%

The US regenerative medicine market has been forecast to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.83% through to 2016, driven by the increasing number of degenerative diseases, and the increasing number of mergers and acquisitions, according to a new report added to the offering of companiesandmarkets.com.

Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, multiple sclerosis and many other degenerative diseases are on the rise in the USA, leading to a huge demand for effective ways to treat these illnesses - a niche that the health care industry presently lacks.

Regenerative medicine is an interdisciplinary field which deals with tissue engineering and cell therapy for replacement or regeneration of human cells/tissue/organ function that may have been damaged due to age, disease, trauma or congenital defects. The research in stem cells (embryonic and adult stem cells) has enabled the applications of regenerative medicine in dentistry, dermatology, neurology and orthopedics.