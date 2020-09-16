US regulator not ready to resume AstraZeneca vaccine trial

While British drugmaker AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) has resumed clinical testing for its coronavirus vaccine candidate in the UK, authorities in the US are set to keep the trial on hold for a few more days at least.
The firm is considered one of the frontrunners in the race to develop a safe and effective vaccine for COVID-19, with large Phase III studies underway in multiple countries.
The hopes of people around the world were dented by a trial stoppage in early September, after a participant in the trial fell ill with a suspected rare inflammatory condition.
