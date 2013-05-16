US Senate confirms appointment of Marilyn Tavenner as CMS Administrator

US Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Kathleen Sebelius announced that the US Senate has confirmed Marilyn Tavenner as Administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).
“I’m pleased to announce that the Senate voted today to confirm Marilyn Tavenner as administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services making her the first CMS administrator to be confirmed in over nine years. Marilyn brings with her a breadth of experience and expertise from virtually all angles of health care policy and delivery, having served as a hospital CEO, a state health official, and a registered nurse. Marilyn will serve in a critical role at CMS as we work to improve the health care for hundreds of millions of Americans,” she said.
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