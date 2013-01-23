US Senator Grassley urges White House to finish Sunshine Act regulations

US Senator Chuck Grassley (Republican, Iowa) is urging the White House to finalize the Physician Payments Sunshine Act regulations that will disclose the financial relationships between pharmaceutical and medical device companies and doctors.

Congress designed the law so that the data would be publicly available by September 30, 2013,” Sen Grassley wrote to White House chief of staff Jacob Lew, adding: “Unfortunately, the final regulations are now more than 15 months overdue. At best, the public may miss an entire year’s worth of data collection - perhaps more. This is unacceptable.”