US Supreme Court issues mixed ruling on DNA patents

The US Supreme Court yesterday (June 13) delivered its unanimous decision regarding the Association for Molecular Pathology versus Myriad Genetics case on patent claims on isolated DNA molecules, stating that companies cannot patent specific DNA, but that synthetically produced genetic material can be patented.

Justice Thomas said: “A naturally occurring DNA segment is a product of nature and not patent eligible merely because it has been isolated…It is undisputed that Myriad did not create or alter any of the genetic information encoded in the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes.”