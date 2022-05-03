US trial stoppage raises questions for Vertex Pharmaceuticals

A clinical hold on Phase I/II research into stem cell therapy VX-880 has left executives at Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: VRTX) scratching their heads.

The investigational stem cell-derived treatment for people with type 1 diabetes (T1D) has been generally well tolerated to date, with no serious adverse events considered related to the study drug.

The US Food and Drug Administration has however determined that there is “insufficient information to support dose escalation with the product,” resulting in the trial stoppage.