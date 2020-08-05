USA agrees $1 billion price for J&J COVID-19 vaccine

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) has agreed to manufacture and deliver 100 million doses of its investigational COVID-19 vaccine to the US government, following approval or Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

The vaccine, Ad26.COV2.S, has been developed with the assistance of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the US Department of Health and Human Services.

The US authorities have committed over $1 billion for the vaccine, which will be provided on a global not-for-profit basis for emergency pandemic use.