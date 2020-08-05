USA agrees $1 billion price for J&J COVID-19 vaccine

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) has agreed to manufacture and deliver 100 million doses of its investigational COVID-19 vaccine to the US government, following approval or Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).
The vaccine, Ad26.COV2.S, has been developed with the assistance of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the US Department of Health and Human Services.
The US authorities have committed over $1 billion for the vaccine, which will be provided on a global not-for-profit basis for emergency pandemic use.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze