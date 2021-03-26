USA drops Lilly's biologic monotherapy for COVID-19

The USA has stopped distributing the antibody bamlanivimab as monotherapy to treat certain patients with COVID-19.

In a statement, the US Department of Health and Human Services (HSS) said that the move was in response to a “sustained increase in SARS-CoV-2 viral variants in the United States that are resistant to bamlanivimab administered alone.”

In addition, the HSS said there was more availability of other authorized monoclonal antibody therapies that it believed would remain effective against these variants.