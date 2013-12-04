USA’s BIO expresses serious concerns on Innovation Act, HR 3309

The US trade group Biotechnology Industry Organization (BIO) has expressed grave concerns relating to the Innovation Act (HR 3309), which this week gained a strong bipartisan vote from the House Judiciary Committee.
Introduced on October 23 by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte (Republican, Virginia), the bipartisan Innovation Act builds on the reforms that were made last Congress in the America Invents Act and addresses certain abusive practices taking place in our Courts. Among other items, the bill targets abusive patent litigation behavior and not specific entities with the goal of preventing individuals from taking advantage of gaps in the system to engage in litigation extortion. It does not attempt to eliminate valid patent litigation.
Would erect unreasonable barriers to justice access, says trade group
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze