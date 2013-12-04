USA’s BIO expresses serious concerns on Innovation Act, HR 3309

The US trade group Biotechnology Industry Organization (BIO) has expressed grave concerns relating to the Innovation Act (HR 3309), which this week gained a strong bipartisan vote from the House Judiciary Committee.

Introduced on October 23 by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte (Republican, Virginia), the bipartisan Innovation Act builds on the reforms that were made last Congress in the America Invents Act and addresses certain abusive practices taking place in our Courts. Among other items, the bill targets abusive patent litigation behavior and not specific entities with the goal of preventing individuals from taking advantage of gaps in the system to engage in litigation extortion. It does not attempt to eliminate valid patent litigation.

Would erect unreasonable barriers to justice access, says trade group