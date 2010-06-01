Sunday 11 January 2026

USA's Cannabis Science acquires two revenue producing operations to boost medical marijuana R&D

Biotechnology
1 June 2010

Colorado, USA-based biotechnology firm Cannabis Science, which is developing medicinal cannabis products, has acquired 100% of a private company with two revenue producing operations, an organic medical marijuana growing facility and a medical marijuana dispensary providing patients with medical marijuana in Colorado in accordance with state laws.

Richard Cowan, Cannabis Science's chief financial officer, stated: "Obviously, acquiring two revenue producing operations immediately changes the nature of Cannabis Science, giving us a positive cash flow stream much sooner than otherwise would have been possible. We are now entering a new phase of our business and we expect to expand these revenue streams immediately by the acquisition of a larger facility as previously announced to meet the demand for Cannabis Science products. Our main focus remains the development of pharmaceutical cannabis products for [Food and Drug Administration] approval. In fact, these acquisitions will improve our ability to develop pharmaceuticals and increase our ability to serve the rapidly growing patient community."

Currently, both operations are producing revenues in the hundreds of thousands of dollars and generate significant positive cash flow. The transaction was a share swap in which the company is issuing a total of 2,400,000 shares for both the acquisition of these operations and as compensation for a management contract that will add significant skills to our company's team. The seller of these facilities, Adam Pasquale, is joining the Cannabis Science management team as director of horticulture. Mr Pasquale's responsibilities include overseeing these operations and implementing the company's plans to expand these areas of business across the country, as the laws allow.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
Alloy installs Christian Cobaugh to head Genetic Medicines division
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Alloy installs Christian Cobaugh to head Genetic Medicines division
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze