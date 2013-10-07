IN FOCUS: Using the body’s own defenses against cancer - Scancell reveals its immunotherapy products

UK-based cancer therapeutics firm Scancell (AIM: SCLP), developer of novel immunotherapies, gathered its investors in London for an update on October 1. The company is developing novel therapeutic vaccines for the treatment of cancer based on its ground-breaking ImmunoBody and Moditope technology platforms, reports The Pharma Letter's Sophie Flowers.
Scancell’s first cancer vaccine SCIB1 is being developed for the treatment of malignant melanoma and is in Phase I/II clinical trials. Encouraging results from the Phase I part of the study provided the first evidence that Scancell’s ImmunoBody vaccine approach is producing an immune response in cancer patients which may also be associated with clinical benefit.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze