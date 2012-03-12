Valeant on acquisition trail again

In a third acquisition deal announced so far this year, Canada-based Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (TSX: VRX) said yesterday that it has acquired a 19.9% minority equity investment in Pele Nova Biotecnologia SA, a Brazilian research company focused on tissue regeneration.
In return for the ownership, for which Valeant paid less than $10 million, the Canadian firm will have representation on Pele Nova's board of directors, a reduced royalty rate for Regederm, rights to all future products in Brazil, and the first right of refusal for global product rights. Regederm, a biologic wound healing product, was recently approved in Brazil and is expected to be launched in April of 2012.
Valeant has already announced it is buying privately-held ophthalmic company Eyetech (The Pharma Letter February 14) and also allergy and ophthalmic specialist ISTA Pharma, although it has pulled out of the latter $327 million deal, which was rejected by the company as being inadequate.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze