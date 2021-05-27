Sunday 11 January 2026

ValiRx pulls out of KTH222 evaluation deal

Biotechnology
27 May 2021
valirx-large

ValiRx (AIM: VAL), a UK oncology-focussed biotech, today announced that further to the notification made on November 10, 2020 it has concluded its agreement in relation to the evaluation of the KTH222 peptide as a drug candidate for treating patients with ovarian cancer.

Last November, ValiRx – whose shares gained 3.7% to 19.51 pence by late morning - entered into an agreement with ‘#USA-based Kalos Therapeutics, whereby ValiRx would perform a range of pre-clinical evaluation experiments to determine whether to enter a full licensing agreement for the therapeutic candidate.

At the conclusion of the estimated six-month evaluation schedule, ValiRx has elected to terminate the agreement and has returned all data generated to Kalos.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
ValiRx inks evaluation agreement with StingRay Bio
10 November 2023
Biotechnology
ValiRx moving ahead with cancer compounds
13 September 2016
Biotechnology
ValiRx's VAL401 for lung cancer moves towards Phase II trial
19 May 2016
Pharmaceutical
ValiRx sets up US office, appoints advisory team
5 November 2015




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze