ValiRx tanks as it sub-licenses VAL201

UK oncology-focussed biotech ValiRx (AIM: VAL) has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (LoI) with TheoremRx, a recently incorporated US company, a next generation drug developer, to enter into a license agreement on pre-agreed terms to sub-license ValiRx' legacy asset VAL201 for development in the treatment of cancer.
Completion of the agreement is subject to, inter alia, the successful fundraise by TheoremRx. Market reaction was negative, with ValiRx’ shares tumbling nearly 35% to 33.40 pence by late afternoon.
TheoremRx has established a highly integrated approach for the discovery, development and manufacture of peptide and small molecule drugs that modulate targets of clinical interest.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze