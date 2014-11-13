ValiRx to collaborate with Deutsches Krebsforschungzentrum on further development of GeneICE

Cancer diagnostics and personalized medicines specialist ValiRx has agreed to collaborate with Deutsches Krebsforschungzentrum (DKFZ) for further development of ValiRx’s proprietary Gene Inactivation through Chromatin Engineering technology platform (GeneICE).

The research aims to develop new targeting technologies to improve early detection and diagnosis of various cancers and new GeneICE compounds aimed at enhancing treatment outcomes. The agreement builds on the association the two companies have already established under the Eurostars program. As part of the agreement, ValiRx retains all rights to GeneICE and improvements to the technology and has a first refusal on commercial rights to other IP deriving from the collaboration.

Satu Vainikka, chief executive of ValiRx, said: “Our scientific team is very excited to have the opportunity to enhance our GeneICE portfolio and progress it through to clinical use with the benefit of the additional support and validation provided by the DKFZ. The collaboration will and already has provided significant benefits.”