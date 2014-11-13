Friday 9 January 2026

ValiRx to collaborate with Deutsches Krebsforschungzentrum on further development of GeneICE

Biotechnology
13 November 2014
2019_biotech_test_vial_discovery_big

Cancer diagnostics and personalized medicines specialist ValiRx has agreed to collaborate with Deutsches Krebsforschungzentrum (DKFZ) for further development of ValiRx’s proprietary Gene Inactivation through Chromatin Engineering technology platform (GeneICE).

The research aims to develop new targeting technologies to improve early detection and diagnosis of various cancers and new GeneICE compounds aimed at enhancing treatment outcomes. The agreement builds on the association the two companies have already established under the Eurostars program. As part of the agreement, ValiRx retains all rights to GeneICE and improvements to the technology and has a first refusal on commercial rights to other IP deriving from the collaboration.

Satu Vainikka, chief executive of ValiRx, said: “Our scientific team is very excited to have the opportunity to enhance our GeneICE portfolio and progress it through to clinical use with the benefit of the additional support and validation provided by the DKFZ. The collaboration will and already has provided significant benefits.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Biotechnology

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze