Valneva and BliNK Therapeutics launch new biotech company

France-based biotech firm Valneva (EPA: VLA) and privately-held UK company BliNK Therapeutics have created a private company specialized in the discovery of innovative monoclonal antibodies to be headquartered in Lyon, France, and to be named BliNK Biomedical SAS.

The new company, which will benefit from the combination of two validated antibody discovery platforms, BliNK Therapetics’ IVV and Valneva’s VIVA|Screen, has already secured its first round of financing.