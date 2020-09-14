Friday 13 March 2026

Valneva and Dynavax ink deal for COVID-19 vaccine; UK govt contract

Biotechnology
14 September 2020
valneva-big

Shares of French specialty vaccine company Valneva (Euronext: VLA) leapt 11.8% to 5.50 euros by midday today, after it announced a partnership with USA-based Dynavax Technologies (Nasdaq: DVAX) for the supply of Dynavax' CpG 1018 adjuvant for use in Valneva's SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidate, VLA2001. Dynavax’ shares rocketed 16.6% to $5.84 in pre-market trading.

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