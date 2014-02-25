Valneva initiates fourth antibody discovery program for Sanofi Pasteur

European biotechnology company Valneva (Euronext: VLA) has initiated a fourth monoclonal antibody discovery program for Sanofi Pasteur, the vaccines division of French drug major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN), on its proprietary single-cell screening platform VivaScreen.
This is part of the agreement signed with Sanofi Pasteur in June 2010, granting the latter and its affiliates exclusive access to Valneva’s VivaScreen technology for the discovery of several human monoclonal antibodies targeting significant infectious diseases. Sanofi Pasteur is the largest company entirely dedicated to vaccines. Every day, the company invests more than 1 million euros ($1.4 million) in research and development, according to Valneva.
Valneva eligible for 35 million euros development milestones per infectious disease
