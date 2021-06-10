Valo Health to list on Nasdaq via back door

Valo Health has announced its intention to list as a publicly-traded company, with a significant investment from backers including Khosla Ventures, Koch Disruptive Technologies and Flagship Pioneering.

Rather than go through a traditional initial public offering (IPO), the company will merge with a so-called special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), formed by Khosla Ventures.

The approach provides rapid access to funds and speeds up the process of going public, while offering more control over the terms of the deal.