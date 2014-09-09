Value of patents as enabling and supporting medical research stressed by AusBiotech

Patents are at the core of enabling genetic tests, treatments, vaccines and cures resulting from medical research, contrary to reports stemming from last week’s Australian Federal Court decision in the D’Arcy versus Myriad Genetics case, that claim research is being stifled, notes a posting on trade group AusBiotech’s website.
In a well-reasoned decision, the Full Court of the Federal Court of Australia Court unanimously dismissed the appeal, upholding the previous Court’s decision affirming that isolated genes remain patentable subject matter under Australian law.
While AusBiotech welcomed the Court’s decision to uphold the patent, it also acknowledges the complexity of the debate and remains concerned about misinformation claiming that the existence of patents hinders medical research.
