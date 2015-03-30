Vaxon Biotech's CSO Kostas Kosmatopoulos becomes chief executive

Konstantinos (Kostas) Kosmatopoulos, a founder of anti-tumor immunotherapy specialist Vaxon Biotech, has become chief executive of the company.

He moves from his current role as chief scientific officer, and will use his experience as a medical oncologist and immunologist to lead the company. Across 2015 and 2016, the company is to announce the results of several current studies, including preclinical and Phase I trials of its therapies.

Dr Kosmatopoulos established Vaxon in 2004 on the basis of his work as research director at France’s national institute of health, Inserm.