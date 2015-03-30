Vaxon Biotech's CSO Kostas Kosmatopoulos becomes chief executive

Konstantinos (Kostas) Kosmatopoulos, a founder of anti-tumor immunotherapy specialist Vaxon Biotech, has become chief executive of the company.
He moves from his current role as chief scientific officer, and will use his experience as a medical oncologist and immunologist to lead the company. Across 2015 and 2016, the company is to announce the results of several current studies, including preclinical and Phase I trials of its therapies.
Dr Kosmatopoulos established Vaxon in 2004 on the basis of his work as research director at France’s national institute of health, Inserm.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze