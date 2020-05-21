Sunday 11 January 2026

Velexbru now launched in Japan

21 May 2020
Ono Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4528) has launched its Velexbru (tirabrutinib hydrochloride), a Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor, for the treatment of recurrent or refractory primary central nervous system lymphoma in Japan.

Primary central nervous system lymphoma (PCNSL) is a malignant lymphoma in which the lesion is localized in the cerebrospinal cord (including the eyes) at the first onset. The signs and symptoms presented by patients with PCNSL vary depending on the site of the lesion, and include localized neuropathy, neuropsychiatric symptoms, symptoms associated with increased intracranial pressure, seizure, eye symptoms, headache, difficulty in movement, cranial neuropathy and radiculopathy, the Japanese drugmaker explained.

First BTK inhibitor approval for the treatment of recurrent or refractory PCNSL

