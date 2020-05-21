Velexbru now launched in Japan

Ono Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4528) has launched its Velexbru (tirabrutinib hydrochloride), a Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor, for the treatment of recurrent or refractory primary central nervous system lymphoma in Japan.
Primary central nervous system lymphoma (PCNSL) is a malignant lymphoma in which the lesion is localized in the cerebrospinal cord (including the eyes) at the first onset. The signs and symptoms presented by patients with PCNSL vary depending on the site of the lesion, and include localized neuropathy, neuropsychiatric symptoms, symptoms associated with increased intracranial pressure, seizure, eye symptoms, headache, difficulty in movement, cranial neuropathy and radiculopathy, the Japanese drugmaker explained.
