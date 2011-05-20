Venture-backed biotech generates quicker exits but lower multiples than medical device

Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), financial partner to innovative technology and life science companies worldwide, has released a study that examines the merger and acquisition behavior of private, venture capital-backed biotech and medical device companies.

Based on an analysis of private merger or acquisition transactions of US venture-capital backed companies (60 biotech and 58 medical device) since 2005, SVB found several conclusions about investments in life science companies that counter conventional wisdom. SVB's study included private life science M&A activity in excess of $50 million for device companies and $100 million for biotech companies.