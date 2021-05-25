Verastem combination wins breakthrough status

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Breakthrough Therapy designation for Verastem’s (Nasdaq: VSTM) investigational RAF/MEK inhibitor VS-6766, combined with defactinib, its FAK inhibitor, in recurrent low-grade serous ovarian cancer (LGSOC) regardless of KRAS status after one or more prior lines of therapy, including platinum-based chemotherapy.
Shares in Verastem closed up by nearly 25% on Monday following the news of the FDA designation.
This combination is being evaluated in the ongoing investigator-initiated Phase I/II FRAME trial.
