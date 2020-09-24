Vertex accused of leveraging monopoly to set Trikafta price

The USA's Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) has released a Final Evidence Report and Report-at-a-Glance assessing the comparative clinical effectiveness and value of Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ (Nasdaq: VRTX) Trikafta (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor) for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF).

Not for the first time with Vertex, the company has come under fire for pricing the therapy at a level that reflects its dominance in the CF space.

The ICER’s recommended health-benefit price benchmark (HBPB) for Trikafta is $67,900 to $85,500 per year, which would require at least a 73% discount off the treatment’s current list price.