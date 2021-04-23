Vertex inks licensing deal with Obsidian

In a second collaboration announced by Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: VRTX) this week, the US firm says it has entered into a strategic research collaboration and licensing agreement with Obsidian Therapeutics, focused on the discovery of novel therapies that regulate gene editing for the treatment of serious diseases.

The collaboration leverages Obsidian’s cytoDRiVE platform technology to discover gene-editing medicines whose therapeutic activity can be precisely controlled using small molecules and Vertex’s established scientific and clinical capabilities in small molecule, cell and genetic therapies to more rapidly bring these approaches to patients.

Financial terms of the deal