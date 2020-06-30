Vertex's Kaftrio deal with NHS England marks welcome turnaround

The long-running feud between US biopharma Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: VRTX) and budget holders for the National Health Service (NHS) in England seems well and truly over.

First, the two parties came to an agreement in October 2019 that allowed patients in England to finally gain access to the company’s three cystic treatments, Orkambi (lumacaftor/ivacaftor), Symkevi (tezacaftor/ivacaftor) and Kalydeco (ivacaftor).

Swift agreement