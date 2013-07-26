Vertex slumps as FDA delays hepatitis C trial

US drug maker Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: VRTX) saw its shares drop 11% to $78 a share, in after-hours trading on Thursday (July 25), when the company said it has received notice from the US Food and Drug Administration that a partial clinical hold has been placed on the firm’s ongoing Phase II US study of the nucleotide analogue hepatitis C virus (HCV) polymerase inhibitor VX-135.
The partial clinical hold prevents evaluation of a 200mg dose of VX-135 in the US study following observation of reversible elevated liver enzymes in patients receiving 400mg of VX-135 in combination with ribavirin in a Phase II study in Europe. Evaluation of a 100mg dose of VX-135 in combination with ribavirin as part of the 12-week Phase II study in the USA is continuing as planned.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze